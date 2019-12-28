The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Breaks Zoe's Back

Kiara Barnes

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) believes Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) feelings are genuine and gives him some good good.

Shauna (Denise Richards) reminds Thomas that she knows who he is.

Thomas works his mojo on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), convincing her to make a play for Liam (Scott Clifton).

Hope (Annika Noelle) really doesn't understand what Thomas is doing.

Steffy gets some attention from a man whose last name is not Spencer.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) softens towards Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Liam proposes to Hope for the ELEVENTIETH time, and shockingly, there are strings attached.

Even more shockingly, Thomas gets one over on Liam by seducing Zoe.