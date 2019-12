The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Ridge Wants a Mulligan on His Marriage

Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants a do over on The Bold and the Beautiful. He tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) he wants to move on with their marriage.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) shows signs of jealousy about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

Watch the new B&B promo below: