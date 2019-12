Days of Our Lives Promo: Midnight Brings Shocking Surprises to Salem

Steve (Stephen Nichols) rolls into Julie's Place at midnight on Days of Our Lives. He's the first of a few surprises to usher in the new year.

Lani (Sal Stowers) gets some face time with Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi (Camila Banus).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) flips her habit when she spies Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) kissing.

