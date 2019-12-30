Former One Life to Live Actress Pamela Payton-Wright Passes Away

Former One Life to Live actress Pamela Payton-Wright (ex-Addie Cramer) died on Dec. 14 at age 78, Playbill announced on Dec. 26. She was best known for her stage roles and received a Drama Desk Award for her role in the Broadway revival of Mourning Becomes Her in 1972.

In addition to her numerous Broadway and off-Broadway credits, Payton-Wright appeared on Another World as Hazel Parker. She played Dorian Lord (Robin Strasser)'s sister Addie, mother of Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva), on and off on OLTL for over a decade.

Strasser honored her former co-star on social media: