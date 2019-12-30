General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn, Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Get Engaged to Partners

Author:
Publish date:
Nancy Lee Grahn and Greg Vaughan

Nancy Lee Grahn and Greg Vaughan

Two Emmy-winning soap stars got happily-ever-afters under their trees this Christmas!  General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan (Eric; ex-Lucky, GH; ex-Diego, The Young and the Restless) both pledged their everlasting love to their partners this holiday season.

On Instagram, Grahn posted:

Meanwhile, Vaughan put up an adorable pic of himself on Christmas with his three sons and longtime love Angie Harmon, plus her three daughters. He chronicled his proposal in a series of adorable Instagram photos:

Greg Vaughan and Angie Harmon

Greg Vaughan and Angie Harmon

Congrats to both actors!

Related Stories