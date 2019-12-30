General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn, Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Get Engaged to Partners
Two Emmy-winning soap stars got happily-ever-afters under their trees this Christmas! General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan (Eric; ex-Lucky, GH; ex-Diego, The Young and the Restless) both pledged their everlasting love to their partners this holiday season.
On Instagram, Grahn posted:
Meanwhile, Vaughan put up an adorable pic of himself on Christmas with his three sons and longtime love Angie Harmon, plus her three daughters. He chronicled his proposal in a series of adorable Instagram photos:
Congrats to both actors!