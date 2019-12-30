Two Emmy-winning soap stars got happily-ever-afters under their trees this Christmas! General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan (Eric; ex-Lucky, GH; ex-Diego, The Young and the Restless) both pledged their everlasting love to their partners this holiday season.

Meanwhile, Vaughan put up an adorable pic of himself on Christmas with his three sons and longtime love Angie Harmon, plus her three daughters. He chronicled his proposal in a series of adorable Instagram photos:

Congrats to both actors!