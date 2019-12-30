Louise Sorel Checks Back in to Days of Our Lives

Steven Bermgan Photography

Days of Our Lives' Vivian Alamain is checking back into Salem. Although Robin Strasser briefly took over the role, her regular portrayer, Louise Sorel, is resuming the part. Her former Santa Barbara co-star spilled the beans in a recent interview.

Per Soaps/SheKnows, Sorel will air in July 2020. We bet Vivian will have lots to say about how son Stefan (Brandon Barash)'s widow, Gabi (Camila Banus), is running his business. We can't wait to see Vivian vs. Gabi on our screens!