The Young and the Restless Promo: Billy's Got Some Explaining to Do

Amelia Heinle, Jason Thompson

Billy (Jason Thompson) ditches his wife on New Year's Eve on The Young and the Restless. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has questions about Billy's latest antics.

Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) isn't feeling confident about Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) loyalty. Surprisingly, Adam (Mark Grossman) won't take no for an answer.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: