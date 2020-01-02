Ambitions' Mara Hall Talks Working with OWN and Her New Short Film

Author:
Publish date:
Mara Hall

Mara Hall took Ambitions by storm as Mayor Evan (Brian J. White) and Rondell Lancaster (Brely Evans)'s dastardly cousin Darcia. While she's battling her on-screen relatives for control of Thelma's Place, in real life, Hall is a busy writer/film maker/performer. She dished on working with the Ambitions team and bringing awareness to health issues to the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Hall first got hired while carrying her daughter, Marley. Hall said:

The OWN network, Lion’s Gate [sic] and Will Packer productions were very compassionate of me being a working mother, or soon to be working mother slash, actress, while I was pregnant. They were very, very supportive of me at the time.

She added:

 They supported me the whole way through my delivering my daughter, they were an amazing team.

Though a certified music teacher in her own right, Hall has pivoted to producing a short film based on her own life. She dished about Juicy Ladies:

 Well, as I shared, it’s inspired by my life as a Type 2 Diabetic. It will air on Aspire TV in February 2020 and in collaboration with that I will also have a campaign to spread the good news on how to fight and live a healthy life with diabetes as an African-American woman and to promote positivity through the community through this short film

The illness has profoundly affected her family; Hall noted her brother tragically died of Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Keep an eye out in your local listings for Juicy Ladies next month.

Related Stories