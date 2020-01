Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless will be seeing a familiar face in Genoa City in 2020. Christel Khalil, who portrays Lily Winters, is back to her old stomping grounds during the week of Jan. 6, per Soaps/SheKnows. Unfortunately for fans, the return will be brief, as Lily presumably continues her Cane (Daniel Goddard)-less journey off-screen.