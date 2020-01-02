Warner Bros. Cuts The RuPaul Show

The three-week run of The RuPaul Show in summer 2019 was a ton of fun to watch. Unfortunately, its backers have not greenlit any more episodes of the chatfest, which aired on select Fox stations.

A new profile in The Los Angeles Times revealed:

In a rare setback, Rupaul hosted a daytime talk show in a three-week trial run last summer, but studio Warner Bros. will not be moving forward with the project.

Meanwhile, Drag Race and RuPaul himself continue to go from strength to strength on other platforms.