Alex Trebek Admits He's Rehearsed His Last Episode of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has his final episode planned out for the game show . . . whenever that may be. On the ABC special, What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show, the host, alongside his wife Jean, sat down with ABC News' Michael Strahan. Trebek promoted the upcoming Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament, and opened up about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis and how it has impacted his time on the long-running game show.

Trebek admits,

It'll be a significant moment for me. But I've kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March 2018 and was near remission last year, but he announced last September the cancer had returned and was undergoing treatment once again.

Trebek went on to further explain how he would play out his final episode and stated,

What I would do on that day is tell the director, 'Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That's all I want. And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, 'Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me... then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.'

The tournament, which features three of the show's well known and best contestants, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter,airs Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 PM EST on ABC.