Actor and filmmaker Martin West, best known for his roles as Phil Brewer on General Hospital and Don Hughes on As The World Turns, has died.

West was the last actor to play the philandering and troubled Dr. Brewer on GH (1967-1975), and the fifth person to portray the role of ATWT's Chris and Nancy Hughes' eldest son, attorney Don Hughes (1976-1978). West was 82 when he died on Dec. 31, WestportNow.com reports.

Along with acting in soap operas, West appeared in long running prime time favorites like Perry Mason, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, along with Dallas, Matlock, L.A. Law and Highway to Heaven.

West also appeared in the films Freckles and John Carptenter’s Assault on Precinct 13. He also produced the 1999 film A Gathering of Glory, a documentary which centered on the history of the arts in Westport, and became a member of the Theatre Artists Workshop after moving to Connecticut in 1993. West would go on to produce Years in the Making, a documentary centering on Westport artists over the age of 70 who were still actively working.

West is survived by his life partner Ann Chernow, three children Jason Weixelbaum, Allie West, and Gabriel West, stepson Paul Mend, and his sister, Gail Britt.