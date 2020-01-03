Jeopardy! Champ Ken Jennings on G.O.A.T Tournament: "I Can Still Play This Game"

Ken Jennings

Does Ken Jennings still have what it takes to win at Jeopardy!? He thinks so. The all-time champ is preparing to step back up to the buzzer to take on Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer for the upcoming show, Greatest of All Time, a multiple night competition starting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The trio will participate in matches to see who will be the first to win three to become the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. and pocket a cool $1 million prize. The other two contestants will nab $250,000.

Jennings told Seattle Refined he's known about the upcoming showdown for quite some time, but kept mum on the entire thing. Jennings stated,

I've known about this [G.O.A.T. competition] for months, but was sworn to secrecy. I couldn't have been more excited when I heard about it.

Jennings who won a total of $3,370,700 isn't at the least bit shook by Rutter or Holzhauer. Jennings had a bit of a message for them where he remarked,

James and Brad, I just want to put you guys on notice. I may be a little older. I was playing during the first Bush presidency a long time ago. But I'm not old and dried up yet. I can still play this game. Watch out.

Let the games begin! The Greatest of All Times kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 PM EST on ABC.