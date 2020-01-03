Ricki Lake Reveals 'Quiet Hell' Of 30-Year Hair Loss Battle

Ricki Lake Steven Bergman Photography

Former talk show host Ricki Lake is opening up about a three-decades-long battle she's been silently fighting. Lake is best known for her popular '90s self-titled talk show and starring in her breakout role as Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 original Hairspray film.

Sporting a short-cropped hair cut, Lake posted on Instagram explains the new 'do isn't because of an illness but due to battling hair loss. According to Lake,

Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over the years knew my truth. I know that by sharing my truth, I will be striking a chord with so so many women and men. I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in.

She goes on to explain it all started when she started filming Hairspray. Lake stated

Ever since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original Hairspray back in 1988 and they triple-processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair every 2 weeks during filming, my hair was never the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the film.) From Hairspray to Hairless.

Lake goes on to explain how she thought the dieting, fluctuating weight loss, and stress of working in television were to blame for her hair. Recently, Lake says she was receiving shots from a doctor to curb the hair shedding. After losing 20 pounds while working in London, she saw her hair once again started to repeat the same cycle and she decided to do something about it. Lake remarked,

This time, I say no more. I have to be set free.

Free of the maintenance every 10-12 days, where my added hair would need to be tightened (sometimes painfully) and my gray hair would need to be colored. I felt like I was a slave to this maintenance schedule. I wouldn’t go out of town longer than 12 days, because of this. I even brought my hair fairy and dear friend, to London during my stint there to do what she needed to do to keep it on my head.

Read Lake's full post below.