WATCH: Jeezy Gifts The Real's Jeannie Mai with Tevin Campbell Birthday Serenade

The Real's Jeannie Mai is celebrating her Jan. 4 birthday a bit early, thanks to her boyfriend, hip-hop mogul Jeezy. The Atlanta rapper surprised her with a performance from R&B singer Tevin Campbell at a Miami New Year's Eve bash.

In the clip, Jeezy wishes his girlfriend a happy birthday, then claims he can't sing - but he has a guest who can. Enter Campbell, who crooned "Happy birthday" to the talk show host, plus a rendition of his tune "Can We Talk."

Aren't these two adorable? Check the cute clip below.