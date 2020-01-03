WATCH: Saturday Night Live Alum Cheri Oteri Rings in 2020 as "Barbara Walters"

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters made an appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve Live to usher in 2020.... Sort of. While hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen were in Times Square waiting for the ball to drop, Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri slipped back into her impression to utter Ms. Walters' signature phrase: "This is 2020."

The network gave viewers a brief clip package of Walters on the ABC news magazine 20/20. Oteri appeared and stated as Babs:

Anderson, Andrew, first let me say what an honor it is for you to have me on your New Year’s Eve special. Second, I’m afraid retirement didn’t suit me as much as people had hoped. And now that I’m trending on social media with the likes of Korean boyband BTS, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and body-positive songstress Lizzo, I’ve decided to dust off my power suit and get back in the game. It’s no longer going to be a Chico's kind of thing for this gal because I can finally say with confidence, this is 2020.

Watch Anderson lose his composure below.