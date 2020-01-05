The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: When Thomas Freaks Out, Folks Will Suffer . . . Just Ask Emma

Matthew Atkinson, Scott Clifton

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) wants to marry Hope (Annika Noelle) . . . but only if she says "deuces" to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Thomas is freaked out when he learns about Liam's ultimatum.

When Thomas freaks out, shit goes sideways.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has nothing better to do, so he lets Steffy know he thinks she should be with Liam.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) returns to town and Shauna (Denise Richards) immediately pushes her to snatch Wyatt (Darin Brooks) from Sally (Courtney Hope).

Liam passes out whilst babysitting Kelly.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to get Ridge to come back home.

Hope walks in on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam in a precarious position.

Thomas throws a HUGE wrench in Brooke and Ridge's attempts to build a bridge back to each other.