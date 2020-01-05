Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Victor Strokes Out When Ciara Won't Stop Talking

Victoria Konefal, John Aniston

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) words cause Victor (John Aniston) to stroke out.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is still reeling over "Steve's" (Stephen Nichols) reappearance.

Kayla keeps on reeling after hearing about "Steve's" girlfriend.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) heads to the chapel to pray for her beloved.

Ciara knows a secret . . . can she keep it?

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abs (Kate Mansi) turn the lights down and sex up the DiMera mansion.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Ciara continue to have inappropriate chemistry between cousins when Xander freaks out about Victor.

Evan (Brock Kelly) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) continue to lock lips.

Justin (Wally Kurth) tells Ciara that Ben will be the second citizen of Salem to have a date with the executioner.

Things get HEATED when Xander pays Ben a visit.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) is smart enough to be perplexed by "Steve's" behavior.

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and "Steveano" collaborate on a new plan to wreak havoc.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) messes with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) by lying about Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Brady being Brady goes along with Nicole's plan.

Cin get all Cin when Ciara tells Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) his fate is sealed.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ (Casey Moss) team up.

Gabi (Camila Banus) receives a proposal from Eli (Lamon Archey).

Justin begs Victor to tell the truth about Ben.

Kristen manipulates Gabi.

After Ciara departs, Will (Chandler Massey) provides Ben a beefy shoulder to cry on.

Will pulls himself away from Ben so Grandma Kate can spill the tea about Evan.

John (Drake Hogestyn) makes Princess Gina all nervous when he drills her about "Steve".

Rafe (Galen Gering) shoots a call to Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) because his momma is acting all weird.

Gabi works overtime to make sure Eli doesn't figure out what she's been up to.

"Steveano" puts Kristen to the test.