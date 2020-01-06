Happy 50th Birthday, All My Children!

It was January 5, 1970 when the denizens of the fictional town called Pine Valley made its way into homes on ABC. Who knew a show called All My Children would be making its mark on history? The series was the brainchild of the late Agnes Nixon, who went to her old bosses at Procter & Gamble in the '60s, but they decided it wasn't for them. Smart move, P&G.

When Nixon's first sudser, One Life To Live, became a hit for ABC, the Alphabet Network asked her for another show. She pitched All My Children to them and the rest is history. The series debuted as a half-hour show and was expanded to one hour in 1977.

The soap gave viewers popular families named Tyler, Martin, Hubbard, Montgomery, Cortlandt, and Chandler, just to name a few. However, it was a notable hellcat, the daughter of Mona and Eric Kane - Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) - who captured AMC fans' attention. Erica has become immortalized in the pop culture lexicon.

The vixen will always be synonymous with soaps. Erica was the first woman to have an abortion, broke her man out of jail via helicopter, and faced down a bear in the woods . . . letting it know she is Erica Kane.

Sadly, ABC decided to ax the show, along with OLTL, and both left the airwaves in September 2011. It was picked up for online streaming in 2013, but never took off.

Rumors are swirling that AMC may make a comeback once again, but until then let's toast to the residents of Pine Valley we miss so much!