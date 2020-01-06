WATCH: Meghan McCain Rings in the New Year By Celebrating World War III

Steven Bergman Photography

New year, same View. Controversial co-host Meghan McCain isn't paying any mind to those calling for her dismissal from the ABC program. The conservative commentator added her two cents on America's recent assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, for which Iran has threatened massive retaliation.

Fears of armed escalation between the U.S. and Iran have led to discussions of World War III, but McCain celebrated Soleimani's death instead of considering its ramifications. In a discussion with ABC News' political director, Rick Klein, she praised Trump. McCain said, per The Daily Beast:

For me, when a big, bad terrorist gets blown up, I’m happy about it.

She added:

I made the argument to a friend of mine yesterday that I don’t think a President Marco Rubio or President Romney would have necessarily done anything different by taking out Soleimani. Why do you think people are reacting this way to Trump doing this?

Of Trump, Joy Behar chimed in, "But I believe he is now up to 14,000 lies," adding "Why would anybody believe anything he says?" in regard to why America levied the strike when it did.

Watch the discussion below.