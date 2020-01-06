Steve Harvey Dishes 'Intimate' Talk Show Return

Steve Harvey Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Harvey is making his daytime talk show comeback. On Monday, the newest incarnation of the multi-hyphenate mogul's chatfest, Steve on Watch, drops on Facebook Watch.

The talk show will center on Harvey giving his thoughts on "everyday issues" that his audience members deal with. He will also interview television, movie and music celebs. What else can viewers expect? Harvey stated to TV Guide Magazine,

This show feels more intimate. I have the freedom to do and say more and be myself more than [before].

Steve on Watch debuts on Facebook Watch. Head HERE for show times.