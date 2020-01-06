WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Pays Homage in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Steven Bergman Photography

As previously announced, Ellen DeGeneres accepted the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5. The comedian, sitcom star, and host of the hit eponymous talk show honored the award's legendary namesake. A longtime soap fan, Burnett notably appeared as Verla Grubbs on All My Children.

After Kate McKinnon's moving introduction, DeGeneres paid homage to Burnett and other pioneering female comedians. She mused, per Elle:

I feel like we all think we know someone, there’s a connection when we watch someone on TV for as long as we are on TV, and that’s what it was like with me for Carol Burnett. I feel like I knew her I felt like she showed us who she was every week. She was larger than life, she was. We counted on her to make us feel good and she delivered. Every single week. She never let us down.

She added:

But the real power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that people watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives. They make people laugh or be kind or help someone that’s less fortunate than themselves. That is the power of television and I am so, so grateful to be a part of it.

Watch Ellen deliver her speech below.