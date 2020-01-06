WATCH: Who Will Be The True Jeopardy! G.O.A.T?

Alex Trebek

Will your favorite Jeopardy! champ be crowned The Greatest of All Time? ABC is giving viewers a sneak peek of the showdown between top champs Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, who will compete for the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.

The trio will duke it to be the first person to win three matches. The winner will take home a cool $1 million, while the runner-ups get $250,000.

Watch the promo below!

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Times kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 PM EST on ABC.