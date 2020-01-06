The Young and the Restless Promo: Chloe Isn't Happy With Chelsea's Plans

Elizabeth Hendrickson

Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) finds himself on the "dumped again" list on The Young and the Restless. This time it's by Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who decides she's better off with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has an "it takes one to know one approach" while giving Chelsea sage advice.

Adam makes a declaration to Victor (Eric Braeden).

Chelsea begs Adam for eternal happiness.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: