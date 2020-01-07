All My Children Alum Leven Rambin Joins Cast of Next Purge Movie

Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily, All My Children) is getting ready for a big role. She is set to appear in the next film in the post-apocalyptic/horror Purge franchise, per Deadline.

The as-yet-untitled flick is set to hit theaters on July 10. On TV, Rambin has appeared in the likes of True Detective and Gone. On film, she's had major roles in Hunger Games and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Starring alongside Rambin will be Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta and Goliath actress Ana de la Reguera. The fifth Purge film will be directed by Everado Gout, who has worked on Luke Cage and Mars, and written by the series' mastermind, James DeMonaco.