Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans, Melissa Reeves Expecting Grandchildren

Steven Bergman Photography

They play (former) sisters-in-law on screen, but Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady) and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton Deveraux) are also twinning off-screen! Both actresses separately announced that they are expecting grandchildren in the coming months.

In an adorable Instagram post, Evans announced that she has two more grandchildren on the way. Evans and husband Michael Schwartz share two sons and a daughter; their first grandchild, Henry, was born in 2018 to her eldest son, Daniel, and his wife, Sharon.

Meanwhile, Reeves' husband, Scott Reeves (ex-Steven Lars, General Hospital; ex-Ryan, The Young and the Restless), announced on his Instagram that their daughter, Emily, is expecting. This will be the first grandchild for the Reeveses.