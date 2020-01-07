Ellen DeGeneres To Produce The Masked Dancer

Ellen DeGeneres is teaming up with Fox to bring The Masked Singer spin-off to television. The Masked Dancer will see celebrities perform one-of-a-kind dances while they are hidden under elaborate costumes and face masks. The audience will have to guess who the person is, according to IndieWire.

DeGeneres released a statement and remarked,

This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping. And I cannot wait!

No word on when The Masked Dancer will debut; the show was announced during Fox's presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Tuesday.