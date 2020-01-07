Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols

The ratings are in for the week of December 23-27 and if holiday lore rings true, some folks were nice, some folks were naughty, but Days of Our Lives must have been downright nasty this year. (Source: Soap Opera Network). Let's get into it . . .

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

The Young and the Restless must have been nice this year as the #1 daytime drama averaged 3.747 million viewers for the week, which was up 117,000 viewers from the prior week, but still down a staggering 570,000 viewers year to year. The demos were a bit more rewarding as the CBS daytime drama retained their #1 status in all key demos. This week's stories featured Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wondering how someone actually got onto their property . . . and, oh yeah, there was a baby at their doorstep. In addition, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) let Kevin (Greg Rikaart) know that she is capable of conceiving a baby without raping someone or stealing his sperm. Of note, Y&R was the only daytime drama to not tie or hit an all time low in any category. Small victories . . .

Katherine Kelly Lang

The Bold and the Beautiful must have also left cookies out for Santa as they averaged 3.117 million viewers for the week, which was up 71,000 viewers from the prior week, but down 269,000 viewers year to year. The demos were not quite as kind to B&B as they hit an all time low in women 18-49 (viewers). This week's stories featured the holiday festivities at the Forrester mansion and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) being pissed that Liam (Scott Clifton) didn't include her in his scheming.

This concludes the section of our story devoted to soaps that were rewarded for being nice. Let's move on to the naughty and the nasty (which wouldn't be a half bad title for a soap).

Michael Easton

General Hospital was a little naughty as it averaged 2.14 million viewers for the week, which was down 77,000 viewers from the prior week and 180,000 viewers year to year. The demos were a mixed bag for GH as they hit #2 in women 18-49 (rating and viewers) while also tying all time lows in women 18-49 and 18-34 (rating). This week's stories featured the special Christmas episode with EbeFinnzer Scrooge (Michael Easton). During the week, GH had some episodes air out of order mixed in with previously aired episodes.

I don't know which of Santa's reindeer or elves DAYS pissed off, but they received the nasty treatment as they averaged 1.766 million viewers for the week, which was down 146,000 viewers from the prior week and a throat-punching 646,000 viewers year to year. The demos provided no solace as the NBC daytime drama hit new lows in women 18-49 (rating and viewers) and women 18-34 (viewers). This week's stories featured Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) fretting about the Horton Christmas celebration and Xander (Paul Telfer) traveling to Boston (without saying hi to me!) to give Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) his special Christmas gift.

Of Note: Y&R, B&B, and DAYS all aired original Christmas episodes that for one reason or another did not count towards the final totals.

That's it for another week of the ratings. What do you think? Do these numbers reflect what you saw on your screens? Sound off in the comments!