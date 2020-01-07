WATCH: Comedian Amanda Seales Joins 'The Real' as Permanent Co-Host

The ladies of The Real are welcoming another host to their ranks. Joining the panel will be actress/comedian Amanda Seales, according to Deadline. A frequent guest co-host on the show, Seales is well-known for her stand-up and podcast work, plus her role on HBO's hit Insecure.

The announcement was made on the Jan. 6 episode of The Real. Seales told her co-hosts how much she's enjoyed working with them in the past:

What was always so great when I would come and guest-host with y’all was, I remember at the end of the first two weeks I looked up and was like, ‘Wait, I was myself for the whole two weeks and I didn’t have to think about anything.'

Donna Redier Linsk, executive vice president and general manager of Telepictures, told Deadline:

Amanda is an excellent addition to our award-winning team at The Real. Her unique voice at the table will add new dimensions to the conversation, and with the continued support of our partners at Fox, will guarantee a bright future for years to come.

Watch Seales officially join the team below.