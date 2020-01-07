WATCH: Lisa Vanderpump Spills Vanderpump Rules Secrets to Kelly Clarkson

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules has been lauded by The Cut called it "the best show on television," while Noemi Fry wrote eloquently about its excellence for The New York Times. VPR matriarch Lisa Vanderpump visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk season 8, which premieres on Bravo at Jan. 7 at 9 PM EST.

Vanderpump, well-known for stirring up drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills opposite Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson, weighed on on the reignited feud between stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute (for newbies, the two were BFFs until Doute had sex with Schroeder's then-ex boyfriend, Jax Taylor; the ladies made up but have recently gone their separate ways).

Vanderpump told Kelly Clarkson, per TooFab:

I think fundamentally, there's been a difference between them. I mean, I try not to weigh in on this too much personally because I've always found Kristen a little difficult to get along with myself, but I think this year, Stassi's grown up. They both have grown up, I have to say. She's got a book deal now, Kristen. And Stassi's getting married, and she's been on the Best Seller list. So they're both growing up, but I think the divide just got wider and wider.

A sign of favoritism (considering Vanderpump adores Schroeder and has expressed distaste for Doute)? Hmm... When asked about Taylor's rumored feuds with his own pals, Vanderpump teased, per RealityBlurb:

I can’t give that away. [But] Jax is very complicated… a complicated character.

Watch Vanderpump and Clarkson chat it up below.