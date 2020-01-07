WATCH: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Responds to Iranian Strike Controversy on The View
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren squared off against Meghan McCain on the Jan. 7 episode of The View. The panel discussed the strike that killed Iranian general Qasseim Soleimani, per The Daily Beast.
McCain alleged Warren had done a "flip-flop" on her views about the danger Soleimani posed to Americans. However, the Massachusetts senator fired back:
He's part of a group that our federal government has designated a terrorist. The question though, is what's the right response? And the response that Donald Trump has picked is the most incendiary and has moved us right to the edge of war, and that is not in our long-term interests.