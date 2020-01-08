ABC Greenlights Pilot for 'Vampire Soap Opera' from Berlanti Productions

Greg Berlanti Steven Bergman Photography

ABC has ordered a pilot for The Brides. A new show from Berlanti Productions, the team behind the CW hit Riverdale, the drama has been dubbed a "vampire soap opera" by Variety. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write and executive produce the pilot, along with fellow EPs Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Maggie Riley (who will also direct).

Variety described the show as a "contemporary reimagining of 'Dracula' with a trio of female leads." The team helming the show has not only headed up Riverdale, but also Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and soon-to-air Katy Keene. The Brides was first developed by NBC, but the ABC show is a new version of the original idea.

Variety reported that the push into primetime soaps comes at the behest of Karey Burke, head of ABC Entertainment, "is making a concerted effort to recapture ABC’s female audience." At the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour, Burke discussed her approach to the network's 2020 schedule.