Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's Both "Complete the Year as Pancreatic Cancer Survivors"

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has a New Year's resolution for both himself and Georgia congressman John Lewis: being cancer-free. Trebek and Lewis, who are 79, are battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek told The Associated Press,

We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors.

The Democratic civil rights leader announced his diagnosis at the end of December and just like Trebek, Lewis said he was continuing on with his work and wasn't slowing down.

Lewis stated,