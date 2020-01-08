All My Children Alum Josh Duhamel Re-Ups Contract as Face of North Dakota Tourism

Steven Bergman Photography

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, All My Children) is raking in the dough. Page Six has confirmed that the actor, who has been the face of tourism in his native North Dakota since 2013, has re-upped his contract with the state for two more years. The Minot native will receive an additional $175,000 for his work, North Dakota's tourism department told the AP.

North Dakota has struggled with tourism, Page Six confirmed. In fact, Duhamel's ads have only aired in neighboring states and Canada due to lack of funds. But his promotion has paid dividends for North Dakota, according to Heather LeMoine, marketing director of the State Tourism Division. The campaign "has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent," Page Six noted.

Watch one of Duhamel's classic ads below.