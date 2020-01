Terri Conn

New year, new opportunities. Terri Conn (ex-Katie, As the World Turns; ex-Aubrey, One Life to Live) announced on Instagram that she is hosting a new show called Deals on the Daily for QVC.

The Emmy-nominated actress previously announced her entry to the QVC Host Training Program in September 2018 and has worked with the network ever since. Watch Conn get into the QVC groove below.