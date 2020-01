Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley to Check Back in to Days of Our Lives

Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna Fredericks Brady DiMera (Leann Hunley) are returning to Salem. Soaps/SheKnows has learned that, following a brief return in 2019, the actors are once again set to appear on Days of Our Lives, starting on Jan. 21.

What will the DiMera duo get up to in Salem? Will Tony attempt to re-take the DiMera empire for himself? Find out in the coming weeks!