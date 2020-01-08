Y&R Partners with American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness Storyline

The Young and the Restless is partnering up with the American Cancer Society to shine a spotlight on breast cancer. As fans are currently watching, Y&R has the character of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) going for additional testing for breast cancer.

In the upcoming story arc, which will play out on Jan. 9, Sharon informs Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. He joins her to meet with an oncologist to start to get more information about her illness and how to treat it. Sharon will be leaning on her friends and family in the upcoming weeks as she battles the deadly disease. At the end of the episode will appear a PSA starring Case that will discuss early detection.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith said in a released statement on the storyline,

The Young and the Restless has always tackled important social issues within the show’s rich storytelling. From AIDS and alcoholism to drunk driving and domestic abuse, we’ve consistently tried to focus on the human condition in an open and honest manner. We’re proud to be joining with the American Cancer Society to deliver this important message about breast cancer awareness.

Watch a little of what's to come in the episode below!