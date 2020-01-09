ABC Plans to Turn Revenge Sequel into Anthology Series

Fans excited for the "ripped from the headlines" nature of the Revenge sequel now have even more reasons to be excited. Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, spilled the details to Deadline.

Burke said the goal would be to feature a new scheme each cycle, in an anthology style. She noted:

The idea would be in that series would be to do a different revenge story each cycle. Revenge becomes the narrative like an anthology.

The proposed first story would feature one of the original show's characters as a mentor to a Latina heroine, a young woman who's looking to get revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty who destroyed her life. The original team behind Revenge, including former showrunner Mike Kelley, will return for the second run.