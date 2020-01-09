Fox's Chief of Entertainment Speaks Out on Decision Not to Renew BH90210

Steven Bergman Photography

After Fox canceled its popular meta-reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 - BH90210 - the network's chief of entertainment, Michael Thorn, expanded on the decision to Deadline.

Thorn said:

I thought it was really brave for the actors. It was really ballsy. To pull something off like that is such a high degree of difficulty and I think they did a terrific job but even six [episodes] was really challenging. The idea was to do it as a big event and it did really well for us, it did well in the ratings and was very satisfying for the fans and then let it be what it was, not turning it into something it wasn’t intended to be, which is a long running concept that was not sustainable.

Even if the "ballsy" concept "was not sustainable" in the long-term, he praised stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, who helped bring about the reboot, saying: