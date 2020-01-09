Jeopardy!: GOAT's Ratings Blossom, Elevate Modern Family's Tune-In Rate

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time's ratings are growing. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Jeopardy! spin-off was watched by 14.82 million on Jan. 8, an increase of 400,000 viewers from Jan. 7.

In fact, Jeopardy! helped bolster Modern Family get its biggest same-day audience in over two years. The Alex Trebek-fronted program saw its ratings in the 18-49 category dip slightly, from 2.4 to 2.3. The GOAT competition will run through at least the end of the week.