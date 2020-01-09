Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Provides Health Update

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is keeping on. Amidst his ongoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the host is updating fans on his health, Deadline reported.

At the TCA winter press tour for Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time, Trebek said:

My resistance is lower because of the treatments I’ve been having, and as you can tell I’ve got the cold that’s going around, but this is the second time I’ve had it in the last month and a half. They’ve got me off one of my chemo drugs, which was killing me, and I won’t know until tomorrow when I go in for some tests and then maybe a week or so when I know how things stand. I have good days and bad days.

He admitted that he's already planned his last episode, but added that when he does exit, , he will take half a minute at the end of the show to deliver a speech to the audience. He will do so "on a whim."

Jeopardy!: GOAT features Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer competing for the title of greatest contestant. It airs at 8 PM EST on ABC.