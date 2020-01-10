Denise Richards to Star in New Historical Saga Opposite Jane Seymour

Steven Bergman Photography

Denise Richards (Shauna, The Bold and the Beautiful) isn't slowing down a bit. Despite already filming the CBS sudser and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress is adding another gig to her roster. She is now filming the medieval period drama Glow and Darkness opposite Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star Jane Seymour.

According to Variety, Glow and Darkness is an English-language series about the life of St. Francis of Asissi. In the backdrop will be historical figures like England's King Richard II and Pope Urban II. No word on what characters Richards and Seymour will play.

Spanish TV producer Jose Luis Moreno will co-write the first season with poet Alejandro Gillermo Roemmers. Moreno's production company will co-produce the show. The show does not yet have a distro deal, though. Moreno said:

We hope distributors see our work and, if they value it, will start speaking with us.

Filming has already started and will be scattered across Europe and North Africa.