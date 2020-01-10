Greg Vaughan, Linsey Godfrey Checking Back in to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives

After being off-screen for about a month, Greg Vaughan (Eric) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) are returning to Days of Our Lives. Soaps/SheKnows reports that the characters will return from Boston - with their daughter, Mackenzie - on Friday, Jan. 17.

Last time they were on screen, baby Mickey was diagnosed with cancer and needed to be taken to Boston for treatment. During his break, Vaughan has had a lot to celebrate. He got engaged to longtime love Angie Harmon over the holidays!