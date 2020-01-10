Justin Chambers Set to Exit Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is losing an original cast member. Deadline reports that Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) will be departing the primetime drama. His most recent episode - the 350th, which aired on Nov. 14 - appears to be his last.

In a statement, Chambers said:

There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.

He went on to thank his castmates and the team behind the scenes:

As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes [sic], original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.

