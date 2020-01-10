WATCH: Wendy Williams Grills Tiffany Haddish on Hollywood's Hottest Bachelors

Wendy Williams sat down with Like a Boss star Tiffany Haddish and asked the actress all about her dating life.

Told to pick between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Haddish picked the latter. Per TooFab, she added a clever caveat: "I would choose Leo but he wouldn't choose me because I'm too old."

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) or Common? Haddish said:

I have made multiple passes at Michael B. Jordan, I don't think I'm his type. I know Common likes chocolate, so I'm gonna roll with that.

Drake...or his dad, Dennis? She quipped:

His daddy definitely hit on me before. He look like the black Inspector Gadget to me.

Watch Tiffany and Wendy chat it up about The Rock, Trevor Noah, and more hunks below.