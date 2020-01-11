Oprah to Stop By Tamron Hall Show

Steven Bergman Photography

Old school will meet new school this coming Monday. Former talk show maven Oprah Winfrey will appear on the Tamron Hall Show on Jan. 13. The Mighty O will give viewers a very special sneak peek at her highly anticipated wellness tour, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus."

Winfrey will also have a very frank one-on-one discussion with Tamron Hall regarding her own personal path to wellness. They will also talk about her travels around America to promote health, transformation, and triumph.

Hall will join Winfrey on the tour when the legendary former talk show host stops in St. Paul, MN. She will get a bird's eye view of the wellness experience and participate in it with Winfrey herself.

Hall stated about her interview with Winfrey,

I’m excited to catch up with one of my mentors – the incomparable Oprah Winfrey – about her wellness journey and living your best life. I can’t think of a better way to start 2020 than with an inspirational conversation with a living legend.

Oprah's interview and a preview of her wellness tour airs Monday, Jan 13. Air times for the Tamron Hall Show in your area can be found HERE.