The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Claims the Prize for The Douchiest Spencer Until Wyatt Says, "Hold My Beer"

Darin Brooks

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Shauna (Denise Richards) return with one thing on their minds . . . MENZES.

Hope cries to Mama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) because her choices have consequences.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) debrief about their kiss and its impact moving forward.

Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) remember they need to go to work because they run a design house.

Brooke and Quinn (Rena Sofer) have a massive meltdown.

Brooke asks Eric to send Shauna to the Motel 6.

Flo and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) awkwardly reunite.

Having bounced back from her kidney transplant, Katie (Heather Tom) returns, and gathers her friends and family.

Shockingly, Shauna pushes her daughter to steal another woman's man.

Shauna bows up on Brooke and declares open season for Ridge.

Wyatt decides he is once again ready to play musical girlfriends.

Sally (Courtney Hope) gets nekkid at work in an attempt to woo Wyatt.