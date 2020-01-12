Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A Peeping Kristen Watches as Brady and Nicole Hunch On a Desk at Basic Black

Stacy Haiduk

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Chad (Billy Flynn) wants Kate (Lauren Koslow) to help him out.

Lani (Sal Stowers) tells JJ (Casey Moss) everything about Gabi (Camila Banus).

Abs (Kate Mansi) wants a face to face with her sister-in-law.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) think back about the night their baby died.

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) goes back to work and clashes with Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) return from Boston.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) checks up on Julie's (Susan Seaforth Hayes) heart health.

The circumstances of both Haley (Thia Megia) and Adrienne's (Judi Evans) deaths are revealed.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) guilts Grandpa Victor (John Aniston) into admitting he did not set up Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) . . . he set up Will (Chandler Massey).

Sarah continues to fret about Little Mickey.

Lani has to deal with her daddy (James Reynolds).

Eli (Lamon Archey) gets down on one knee for Gabi.

Hattie (Deidre Hall) gets all up in Kate's way.

Will gets a visit from . . . Adrienne?

Ciara Alice wants to tell Will the truth, but not before she frets about Ben.

Kristen walks in just as Brady begins to ravage Nicole (Arianne Zucker) on her desk at Basic Black.

Clyde (James Read) proposes a prison break to Ben.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Kayla talk about what the hell is going on with "Hope."

Explanations are provided regarding the whereabouts of Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) wants Marlena (Deidre Hall) dead and Stefano (Stephen Nichols) wants John (Drake Hogestyn) dead . . . which strangely leads to a plan they can both agree on.

Ciara Alice finally visits Will.