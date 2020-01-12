General Hospital Spoilers: Jason Is a Dog and Peter Is His Bone

Wes Ramsey

Sonny (Maurice Benard) needs to take the edge off and hits the road.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) begins to question whether or not foul play was involved in her friend's death.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) figures out everything that's been going on with her daughter.

Stella (Vernee Watson) is back in Port Charles for a hot minute.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) pushes Ned (Wally Kurth) to get his priorities straight.

Tracy does her best to tolerate Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) long enough to declare a truce.

Brad (Parry Shen) is all kinds of stressed with trying to work . . . and . . . parent . . . and keep secrets.

PC detective Chase (Josh Swickard) tries to talk to Jordan about police business, but surprisingly gets nowhere.

Spinelli Bradford Anderson) is back to mix it up with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton).

Jason wants to get the goods on Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Jordan calls a secret friend to help her solve the mystery of her unknown friend.

Julian (William deVry) reminds Brad that he is ever present.