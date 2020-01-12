NBC Chairman: "Of Course Days of Our Lives Is Going to Carry On"

Days of Our Lives will continue on NBC, so says NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy at The Critics Association (TCA) press tour this weekend. Deadline reports that Telegdy was asked specifically about whether DAYS would continue on the network or move to the upcoming Peacock streaming service. He noted that the number of folks who tune in to the 55 year old daytime drama was key to the decision to keep it on the network.

In November, Corday Productions released all of the actors from their contracts prior to shutting down production for the holidays. Within 2 weeks, Ken Corday announced that DAYS had been renewed by NBC for a 56th season. The official renewal has not been announced by NBC, as negotiations reportedly continue with Sony Pictures TV.

The NBC Chairman indicated that details will be announced, "very soon."